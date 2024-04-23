Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR) Insider Purchases £2,500 in Stock

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) insider J Richard Wollenberg purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,087.94).

Galileo Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Galileo Resources stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.19 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,770. The stock has a market cap of £13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.07. Galileo Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

