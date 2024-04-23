Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.96. The company had a trading volume of 650,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,578. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

