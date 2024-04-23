Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Blue Foundry Bancorp to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blue Foundry Bancorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 million, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $25,875.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,610 shares in the company, valued at $621,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

