LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,691 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.38% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 84,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,085,127 shares of company stock valued at $170,038,222 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

