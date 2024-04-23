Stewart Information Services (STC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 3.2 %

STC opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 171.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STC. Stephens upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

View Our Latest Report on Stewart Information Services

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.