Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $333.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,012.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $205,656.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,221,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,012.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

