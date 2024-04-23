Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:BWB opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $333.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
