Analyzing Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million 7.68 $70.92 million $0.57 29.79 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.30 billion 0.93 $452.44 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enlight Renewable Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.95%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Volatility and Risk

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.05% 1.68% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 10.55% 9.36% 3.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

