Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,763,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,084,029 shares.The stock last traded at $25.51 and had previously closed at $23.85.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 1.97.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.
