LGT Group Foundation Purchases 7,691 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 284,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortive by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. 2,187,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,634. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

