Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $39.45 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 287,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 493,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

Specifically, insider John Caine sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $85,474.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $320,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,853 shares of company stock valued at $575,630. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Shutterstock had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $217.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,316,000 after acquiring an additional 378,450 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,184,000 after buying an additional 433,906 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

