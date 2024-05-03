Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 569 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 396,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 70,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,847. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.63.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is Put Option Volume?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.