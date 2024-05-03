Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,234 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,024,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 143.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,881,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,832,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

