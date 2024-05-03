Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FINX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 18,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,179. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $318.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.

Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

