Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.95. The company had a trading volume of 568,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day moving average of $173.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

