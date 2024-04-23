Piper Sandler Cuts Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.
Avidbank Stock Performance
AVBH remained flat at $19.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 898 shares.
Avidbank Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avidbank
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.