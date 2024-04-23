Piper Sandler Cuts Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.

Avidbank Stock Performance

AVBH remained flat at $19.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 898 shares.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

