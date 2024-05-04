Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 265,158 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 562.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,158 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $55,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 13.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 197,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,213. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

