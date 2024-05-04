3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.800-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.70.

MMM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.16. 4,818,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,956. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

