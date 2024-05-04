Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,647 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 128,497 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 70,487 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. 3,449,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,164. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

