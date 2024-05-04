SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $434,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,833 shares of company stock worth $88,270,051. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

NFLX traded up $14.19 on Friday, hitting $579.34. 3,306,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.95 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

