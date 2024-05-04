Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.22% of Delcath Systems worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 81.2% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 307,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 57.4% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 676,404 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,058. The company has a market cap of $154.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 563.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCTH shares. StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCTH

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gil Aharon acquired 26,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.