Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties has a payout ratio of -171.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 454,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,288. The stock has a market cap of $671.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

