Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $85.00 at TD Cowen

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after buying an additional 321,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,276,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,102,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after purchasing an additional 817,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

