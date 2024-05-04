BTIG Research Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $175.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.61. 1,640,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,386. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $170.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $8,748,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

