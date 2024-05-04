Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-$5.00 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $62.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

