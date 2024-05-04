BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 3rd

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
