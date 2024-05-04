BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 3rd

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

