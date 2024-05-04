Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 198,069 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,162. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

