Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 2,766,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.