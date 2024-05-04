Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $261,787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,413.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 532,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,925,000 after buying an additional 517,510 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,496.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,064,000 after purchasing an additional 419,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 791,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,558,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,960,000 after purchasing an additional 271,408 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,866. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.47 and a 1-year high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

