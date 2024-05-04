Royal Bank of Canada Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $104.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.12.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,600. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.17. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,203,000 after purchasing an additional 168,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.