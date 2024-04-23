iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 24.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.49 and its 200 day moving average is $479.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

