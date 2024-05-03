Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,133,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180,575 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $543,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,424,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,446,000 after purchasing an additional 241,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,625,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,540. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,749 shares of company stock worth $20,920,934. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

