Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $508.13 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,505 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Trane Technologies worth $508,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,952,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,830,000 after acquiring an additional 104,653 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,256. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $327.09.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

