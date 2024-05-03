Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 190,643 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.32% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $440,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 479.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 26,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. 7,096,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.57. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

