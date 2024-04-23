Trust Co of Kansas Buys New Position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEQI. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TEQI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.77.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

