Barclays Trims Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price to $200.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 339,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average is $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

