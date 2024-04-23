Element Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,533,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,420. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $302.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

