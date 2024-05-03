Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,790.36.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $141.80 on Friday, hitting $1,647.79. The stock had a trading volume of 969,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,978. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,499.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,534.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

