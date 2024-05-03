Roth Mkm Cuts Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target to $8.00

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 295,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 808.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 177.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

