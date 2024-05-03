Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $351,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $13.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.46. 438,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $374.85 and a 52-week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.