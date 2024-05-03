Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,018,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 945,308 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $582,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after buying an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,630,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 304,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. 1,251,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

