Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Hold.

Volkswagen Price Performance

About Volkswagen

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

