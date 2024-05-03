Mizuho Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $52.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

D stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 259,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 157,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

