Rosenblatt Securities Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $122.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.21% from the stock’s previous close.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $88.27 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,164,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.