Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

KNX opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

