Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.3% annually over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

