Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $32.57 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 15,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $420,752.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $877,558.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

