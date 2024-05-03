Needham & Company LLC Boosts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $105.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

SQ stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 393.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Block will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

