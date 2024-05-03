Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 156.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BNL opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

