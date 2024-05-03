Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) PT Raised to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Ranpak Stock Down 10.5 %

Ranpak stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.04 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,863,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 943,210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ranpak by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ranpak by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

