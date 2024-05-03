Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 195.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of PECO opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Several research firms recently commented on PECO. Mizuho upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

